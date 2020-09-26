https://moonbattery.com/religion-of-green/

California cannot keep the lights on, unable to meet its energy needs due to green energy policies fancifully intended to alter the world climate. Governor Gavin Newsom responds to this alarming situation by announcing a ban on nonelectric vehicles with the same chimerical intention. This underscores that global warming zealots are not grounded in reality. Their creed is not so much an ideology as a false religion, comprised of fear, doctrine, superstition, apocalypse, and a priesthood. However, its objectives are ideological: authoritarian world government and the reduction of the human race.

PragerU investigates the pernicious doomsday cult currently known as Climate Change:

