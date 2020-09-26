http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/cTJmFLUaSK4/the-week-in-pictures-witness-protection-edition.php
In almost one-third of the days of September, the Biden campaign has called a “lid”—meaning no further events or candidate appearances—by 9 am in the morning. People used to joke that Ronald Reagan was only a 9 to 5 president, with a nap after lunch. (Not true: he was usually answering personal correspondence.) Is Biden going to be an 9 – 1o am president? And has Kamala Harris been put into the witness protection program? She still hasn’t held a press conference or made a major appearance since she was nominated to be Biden’s running mate. Meanwhile, let’s get ready for Justice Barrett!
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . .