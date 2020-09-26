https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/franklin-graham-prayer-march-national-mall-protest/2020/09/26/id/989008

Thousands of Christians showed up to the National Mall on Saturday for the 2020 Washington Prayer March organized by the Rev. Franklin Graham.

The prayer march “focused solely asking God to heal our land,” according to the organizer’s website.

The two-hour event was designed to stop at seven locations on a nearly two-mile route where attendees would be asked to “pray silently using the focus and prompts for each location.”

One of those locations included the World War II memorial, where participants prayed for the military, police, and their families, along with peace in the United States.

Vice President Mike Pence appeared at the event along with former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Liberty University President Jerry Prevo tweeted:

“These buses are filled with Christians committed to prayer and to God’s best for this nation. They’re college students today – and the leaders of tomorrow. They’re Champions for Christ.”

At the Washington Monument, the attendees prayed for families, for the salvation of the lost, and an end to abortion.

