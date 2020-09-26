https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/police-man-gets-released-from-jail-shoots-little-boy-11-in-the-head/

TROY, NY- On Thursday Jahquay Brown was arrested for the murder of 11 year Ayshawn Davis in a drive by shooting. Now, police are finding out that Brown has an extensive criminal history.

Brown is accused of shooting Davis in the head during a drive by shooting around 2266 Old Sixth Ave on September 13. Following the shooting, members of the community have attended vigils and offered support for Ayshawn’s family.

During a vigil Tiffany Cobb, Ayshawn’s aunt, pleaded for people to come forward with information:

“He did not deserve this. I beg of y’all if you know anything this could be you it could be your child.”

Now, police believe they have one of Ayshawn’s killer in custody. 20 year old Jahquay Brown is being charged with second-degree murder for his role in Ayshawn’s death.

We’re relieved to learn of the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis. From the moment this investigation began, the @TroyNYPolice has worked continuously to track down those involved with this shocking crime. #TroyNY https://t.co/1msLso9zoZ — Mayor Patrick Madden (@MayorMadden) September 24, 2020

After searching Brown’s residence Dep. Chief Dan DeWolf stated that police recovered a handgun that is believed to have been used in the shooting:

“A handgun was located at Brown’s residence and has been taken as evidence. It is believed that the weapon found may have been used in the crime. We are awaiting testing of the firearm.”

In a statement regarding the arrest Nicholas Laviano, president of the Troy Police Benevolent Association, emphasized the hard work of law enforcement officers:

“Our detectives, task force officers, evidence technicians, and patrol officers put their blood sweat and tears into finding the killer of Ayshawn Davis. We could not have done it without the teamwork from our federal partners and NY State police counterparts.”

Now that Brown is behind bars we are discovering that the alleged murderer of Ayshawn Davis is far from his first offense.

In September of 2019 Brown was identified as being the driver in another drive-by shooting on Third Street and Thorton. He was arrested and charged in October of the same year. Then, in January of 2020 Brown was also charged with felony gang assault in the town of Colonie.

Brown was out of prison for only two and a half months before he was charged with murdering Ayshawn. His early release came after his attorneys granted a motion to let him out because his case was not sent to a grand jury within 45 days.

On top of allegedly committing multiple felonies Brown has also been a victim of gun violence himself. In October of 2019, less than a year before the murder of Ayshawn, Brown was shot in the head on 217 First St in Albany.

BREAKING: @CBS6Albany has learned that Jahquay Brown, suspect in killing of 11-yr-old Ayshawn Davis, had been a victim of gun violence himself. Brown survived being shot-in-the head in a 2019 shooting in Albany. Brown has a wrap sheet including gang assault charge in Jan 2020. pic.twitter.com/P0t3uRUjtl — Anne McCloy (@AnneMcCloyNews) September 25, 2020

Mayor Patrick Madden released a statement on Thursday expressing his relief at the arrest:

“We’re relieved to learn of the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis. From the moment this investigation began, the Troy Police Department has worked continuously to track down those involved with this shocking crime.”

Brown pled not guilty and is due back in court on Tuesday. Police are still investigating Ayshawn’s death for accomplices.

Things are spiraling in New York:

NEW YORK- In a recent report prepared by New York’s Attorney General Letitia James, she recommended that the New York Police Department (NYPD) should stop arresting people for minor offenses during traffic stops.

James, who acts as a special prosecutor appointed to investigate certain police officer involved shootings, argued that the NYPD should move away from non-criminal traffic stops citing that they “often” end in violence.

According to Fox News, her recommendation was made after officials analyzed the death of Allan Feliz, 31, who was subsequently shot by an NYPD officer during an October 2019 traffic stop. After analyzing the case, James’ office concluded that the NYPD’s use of deadly force was justified.

Allegedly, even though James’ office found the officer involved shooting to be justified, her office claimed that the sequence of events leading to Feliz’s death would have never happened if police hadn’t stopped him in the first place.

Feliz was pulled over after an NYPD officer suspected he was not wearing a seatbelt while driving in the Bronx. Feliz complied when the officer asked him to step out of the car, but allegedly tensions rose once the officer attempted to arrest Feliz on outstanding warrants for offenses such as spitting, littering, and disorderly conduct.

James’ office is now recommending that if police officers are to remain involved in traffic enforcement, then the police department should drop the policy that encourages officers to arrest any motorist who is found to have an open warrant.

The report states that alternatively, drivers with open warrants should only be arrested with a supervisor’s approval and only if the officer had reasonable cause to believe that the individual was a danger to the community. The report stated:

“The OAG believes that such a policy properly balances the risks to the community and the public interest in avoiding unnecessary arrests during car stops. In addition, the OAG encourages state lawmakers to consider whether this issue might also be more fully addressed through legislation.”

James’ office added:

“It is highly unlikely that the incident involving Mr Feliz, whose warrants were for the violations/offenses of spitting, littering, and disorderly conduct, would have escalated in the manner it did in the absence of this automatic arrest policy.”

However, it needs to be noted that following a search of Feliz’s vehicle, police found over nine grams of cocaine and 1.3 grams of methamphetamines in tablet form and determined that he was on parole for a previous federal offense.

James’ report concluded by saying:

“The death of Allan Feliz was a tragedy and I offer my deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones during this time. My office conducted an exhaustive investigation into the events surrounding Mr. Feliz’s death and determined that we could not prove that the use of deadly force was unjustified beyond a reasonable doubt, as the law requires in order to bring charges. “

“The decisive question under the law is whether an officer reasonably believes that an individual is in imminent danger and it would be impossible to prove otherwise in this situation.”

The report then discusses that they have issued a number of recommendations that the NYPD should take into account, including removing officers from engaging in any type of routine traffic enforcement activity.

