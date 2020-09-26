https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-introduces-pro-masking-mike-dewine-and-it-doesnt-go-well/
All four of these clips are pretty hilarious. They’re a few days old but I didn’t see them until tonight. Trump introduces pro-masking Mike DeWine and it doesn’t go well. The crowd boos the governor.
Wow. Joe Biden is disqualified. pic.twitter.com/Pg869WLodc
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 21, 2020
Watch all 4 short videos here…
Trump accuses Joe Biden of being a communist pic.twitter.com/ABFxjWpoPs
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 21, 2020