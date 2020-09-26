https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/trump-supporters-march-beverly-hills-video/

A diverse crowd of Hundreds of Trump supporters marched in Beverly Hills, California Saturday in what has become a weekly demonstration of support for the President’s reelection.

Videos and photos show a boisterous, peaceful crowd waving American flags and Trump flags, with some also waving flags of their native countries.

Katie Hopkins posted a video from last week’s Trump rally in Beverly Hills showing how much fun the rallies are.

