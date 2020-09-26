https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/trump-supporters-march-beverly-hills-video/

A diverse crowd of Hundreds of Trump supporters marched in Beverly Hills, California Saturday in what has become a weekly demonstration of support for the President’s reelection.

Videos and photos show a boisterous, peaceful crowd waving American flags and Trump flags, with some also waving flags of their native countries.

Beverly Hills hype af for Trump! pic.twitter.com/VNBzOrtww2 — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) September 27, 2020

Trump rally in Beverly Hills. Conservitive girls are hotter😁 pic.twitter.com/fefAdRBJGY — LAdude4Trump (@LAdude4Trump) September 27, 2020

🇺🇸 #MAGA: Beverly Hills FREEDOM RALLY thru the STREETS! ♥️ 09.26.20 pic.twitter.com/Gd0P3LJE5i — Despacita Latina O’Crazio CornPop (@OcrazioCornPop) September 27, 2020

Happening now in Beverly Hills, large Trump rally marching down Rodeo Drive bookended by a QAnon flag in front and an “Arrest Bill Gates” sign in the rear pic.twitter.com/7Rn1yLTqvG — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) September 27, 2020

The rally was notably diverse. For this Black Trump supporter, her opposition to Democrats seemed to boil down, in part, to a traditional view of family structures and a belief that Democrats were responsible for the disintegration of the Black family unit. pic.twitter.com/YhW8i40sws — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) September 27, 2020

Some Trump supporters at the rally set up karaoke to drum up more signatures on a recall petition for Gavin Newsom. It got funky. pic.twitter.com/9l73nf5bST — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) September 27, 2020

Massive Peaceful Pro President Trump Démonstration in Beverly Hills This Afternoon: pic.twitter.com/lYLxOUgPIG — Silent Majority for Trump (@majority_trump) September 27, 2020

Beverly Hills ca every Saturday until election pic.twitter.com/0ZEVOmF9oN — Philip with one L (@philipyoursoul) September 27, 2020

Pro Trump rally. Beverly Hills pic.twitter.com/ASQ1gMZyuj — Plastic Jesus (@PlasticJesus9) September 26, 2020

Katie Hopkins posted a video from last week’s Trump rally in Beverly Hills showing how much fun the rallies are.

K#ties been at a rally for Trump in Beverly Hills. Fantastic atmosphere there. Everybody loves K#tie.👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 TRUMP 2020 ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏼✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/uUiDNyDe7y — TROLL HUNTER AKA Katie Hopkins.✊🏼 (@BrettEverest) September 18, 2020

