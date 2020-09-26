https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-to-nominate-amy-coney-barrett/
CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE — CITIZEN FREE PRESS IS THE NEW DRUDGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!
Lindsey Graham is one of the sources…
“She was the plan all along.”
A Senate source says Judge Amy Coney Barrett is expected to be @realDonaldTrump‘s pick to replace Justice Ginsburg, citing @LindseyGrahamSC telling other GOP Senators it’s Barrett. Trump will make his pick Saturday at 5 p.m.https://t.co/3GuoXFwflN
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 25, 2020
BREAKING: Trump intends to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court https://t.co/s7qvKJAUHI
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 25, 2020
A conversation with Judge Amy Coney Barrett