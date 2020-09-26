http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/015ubI6WmPw/

Police have arrested two suspects for allegedly looting a Santa Monica, California, REI store after protests in May turned to riots.

Officers served search warrants on Thursday at the homes of Marques Miles and Misty Jones, both Los Angeles residents, and allegedly found $2,500 worth of goods stolen from the store, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Officials executed the search warrants after officers monitoring surveillance footage from REI were able to identify the two suspects during their investigation.

Both Miles and Jones were charged with one count each of burglary and burglary during a state of emergency. Bail was set at $50,000 each, the Santa Monica Observer reported.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to call the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8491 or Sgt. Artis Williams at (310) 458-8475.

This is not the first time the police have made arrests in connection with the protests against police.

Santa Monica police arrested Sebastian Martinez, of El Segundo, and Christopher Gutierrez, of Los Angeles, in July after combing through hours of security footage and social media posts to see who looted REI and VANS stores, KABC reported.

