Friday marked the third-night demonstrators took to the streets of downtown San Diego to protest a grand jury’s decision not to indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Breonna Taylor’s death.

A group of about 40 to 50 demonstrators was organizing in front of the superior court in downtown at around 7:30 p.m., San Diego Police said.

The group then started marching on downtown streets chanting, “No Justice, No Peace,” and chanting Breonna Taylor’s name.

In a tweet, SDPD said three people were arrest; one for robbery and two for interfering with an arrest.

The number of arrested rioters don’t match the number of people that started the attacked the police and started toe-to-toe fight them.

This means that the cops did let them go free again even do they were attacked.

A video that surfaced this morning shows a group of BLM rioters fighting toe-to-toe with San Diego PD members.

Video below:

Who won you can judge on your own!

But the cops brought out the big guns later so that they can avoid another toe-to-toe fight.

Video below:

During a follow-up interview with police, the alleged victim had “identification issues,” police spokesman Lt. Shawn Takeuchi said. Because he was unable to identify the man who was arrested as the same one who stole his phone, police released the man they arrested without charging him.

Police arrested two others on suspicion of interfering with his arrest, according to a tweet from the Police Department.

Social media posts indicated there were demonstrations being planned across the county for Sunday, including a candlelight vigil in Oceanside and protests in El Cajon and Poway, in response to the Kentucky grand jury’s decision in Taylor’s case.

