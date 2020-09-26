https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/washington-grandma-holds-home-invader-at-gunpoint/

Washington grandma holds home invader at gunpoint

A shotgun-toting Washington grandma stopped a would-be home intruder in his tracks — and held him until police arrived. Sandy told KIRO that a man was trying to break into her home. When she went to see what was going on, she and the suspect briefly stared each other down.

Then he tried to get away.

“And I said, ‘Oh, no you don’t. You stay right there,’” she told the station. “And I reached over and got my shotgun and I cocked it and I told him to stay right there because he was going to turn and walk away.”

“Told him to go out, sit on the steps,” she continued. “I followed him out. And when he got to the bottom of the steps I told him to sit down and I just stood here with the shotgun waiting for the police to come.”

County deputies came and arrested the suspect and said it was all thanks to Sandy’s quick thinking and bold actions. “After he was so meek and mild and sat down like I told him to, empowering! I felt like at least I was in charge, I wasn’t afraid,” she said.

The homeowner did not press charges against the man, and he was released.