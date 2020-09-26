https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-amy-coney-barrett-gives-acceptance-speech-after-being-nominated-to-supreme-court

Federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett, 48, gave an acceptance speech on Saturday afternoon after President Donald Trump nominated her to the Supreme Court.

WATCH:

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

