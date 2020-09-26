https://www.redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/09/25/video-gold-cnn-host-alisyn-camerotas-face-as-voters-explain-why-theyre-voting-for-trump/

I must admit, it’s a lot of fun when CNN gets taken by surprise and they end up having to report real news rather than just their regular 24/7 anti-Trump narrative.

Sometimes a little truth does accidentally slip through on their network, though, as it did today during one of their segments on the election.

CNN’s Alysin Camerota was talking with voters who were talking about the key issues that were driving them to vote.

But as they began to explain why they were voting for Trump, you can look at her face and she appears to be trying to hold it all together and not lose it. I’ve never seen someone blink so many times in such a short period. She looks almost like she’s about to hurl and you can tell she’s thinking something like, ‘Damn, he might actually win. Again!’

Voters tell CNN why they’re supporting President @realDonaldTrump: “The president is making every effort to do his best for people of color…the president is bringing us together.” “He’s doing a phenomenal job and he has my vote. Absolutely.” pic.twitter.com/4RBYFC36ZW — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 25, 2020

Sean Roberts, a Florida voter said, “The president is making every effort to do his best for people of color…the president is bringing us together.”

“He’s doing a phenomenal job and he has my vote. Absolutely,” declared Alexis Frost Cazimero, a California voter.

It’s almost as if they haven’t been listening to the CNN propaganda about Trump but have actually made their own judgments based upon everything he has done.

What segment producer let that go by and will he have a job for doing so? It’s surprising it made it to air.

Alysin Camerota trying with all her willpower, not to cry. “OMG we are going to lose in November SO BAD!” pic.twitter.com/kvbEADnZgp — JcT (@txJCTtx) September 25, 2020

Better prepare for Election Night, CNN is going to be a basket case when he wins. I can hear them now trying to say, “We have to wait to declare the winner until all the votes are counted (wherever we can find them).”

HT: Twitchy

