Immediately following President Donald Trump’s announcement that U.S. Seventh Circuit Appeals Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett was his pick to fill the vacancy left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, CNN’s live coverage anchored by Wolf Blitzer went to network Supreme Court reporter Ariane de Vogue, who was on the scene in front of the Supreme Court.

However, as she was delivering her report, onlookers shouted “CNN is fake news,” forcing Blitzer to move on from her report.

