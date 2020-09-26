https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-amy-coney-barrett-protesters-supporters-gather-outside-scotus-steps/

REVOLUTION 2020

How did we get there – and how will it end?

By Angelo Cordevilla

Claremont Institute

Long and very scholarly article, yes, I know. But well worth reading, for ALL of us Patriots, here at CFP.

Take your time, stick with it! Read. Think. Please.

Pass the link along, please.

Important. We all need to understand HOW all this happened…not exactly what you might think.

The “Revolution” has pretty much already happened, already upon us. And this is not really all about “BLM” and “Antifa”. There is so much more. Wake up!

This is the very best article I have found thus far explaining what has happened to our Republic, and how it happened.

The various post-election scenarios set forth by the author are frightening.

https://americanmind.org/essays/revolution-2020/

Thank you, and….MAGA. Get out and VOTE…in person.

