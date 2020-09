http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xiP1Cjq5i5s/

President Donald Trump will announce his choice to fill the empty seat on the Supreme Court, left vacant by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death a week ago.

His choice has widely been reported as Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Although Trump has not confirmed his decision, the White House has not made any move to suggest that it will be otherwise.

The announcement is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. EST.

