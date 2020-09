https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/518451-watch-live-trump-holds-campaign-rally-in-pennsylvania

President Trump is holding his latest campaign rally in in Middletown, Pa., on Saturday night.

Trump is set to take to the stage after officially nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court

The rally is set to start at 7:30 p.m., EDT

