@Jaxson,

ACB is the best choice at this time. Lagoa from FL file is too thin, can’t be Lagoa. Lagoa is connected to Bush Family.

Your position on lockdowns, which is a valid concern, was her position at that point in time. New data, false evidence provided to the court being revealed causes different decisions.

ACB is a Scaliaist. ACB is an originalist. ACB goes against her faith to rule in favor of the founders original intent as a good Judge is supposed to do.

ACB IS VETTED FULLY AND RECENTLY. Time is of the essence.

Here’s the view of ACB… FROM THE LEFT…

https://www.thenation.com/article/politics/amy-coney-barrett-extremist/

**Good on 2A, good on immigration.**

Those two are 95% of the battle for our safety and security, after you maintain safety and security, you can do other things…

Such as…

She is against murdering babies.

Mark Levin is not a RINO:

MARK LEVIN (HOST): This is one of the reasons — not that she’s the same as Brennan — that the circuit judge out of Florida – LAGOA I believe is how you pronounce her name. Cuban-American, she’s been on the court for about three and a half minutes, you know, maybe two or three years, no significant cases as a federal judge. Being pushed very hard by the Republican delegation in Florida, mostly for political reasons. This is why I have said I would be very cautious about her. And honestly, I’ve put that on my posts, and I was asked by the White House what I thought and I said exactly the same thing. It’s not that I’m hostile toward her, it’s that she’s pretty much a blank slate. You don’t put blank slates on the Supreme Court.

We saw what happened with Souter, when George H.W. Bush had as a strategy to put Souter on the court. He wouldn’t be stopped because nobody knew anything about him. Ok, but that includes us. So if you’re going to go to the mat, you’re going to duke this out, you could have an impact on the election, then make sure somebody is nominated who you at least you think is going to be fairly solid. You can’t know in the end. But at least you think.

Trump court announcement set for Saturday as Amy Coney Barrett emerges as a favorite…

[LAGOA] while Cuban-Americans are an important part of Trump’s re-election coalition, Lagoa presents a problem for some conservatives focused on the courts: HER TIES TO THE BUSH FAMILY, which one source said is viewed skeptically by some court-focused Republicans because of President George H.W. Bush’s appointment of Supreme Court Justice David Souter, who was expected to be a conservative but came to vote with the liberal wing.