A British MP has followed President Donald Trump’s lead by rejecting ‘unconscious bias training’.

Ben Bradley, who represents the working class, traditionally Labour seat of Mansfield in Nottinghamshire, has been reprimanded by parliamentary officials for refusing to participate in what he calls “indoctrination”.

Compulsory ‘unconscious bias training’ is one of a range of politically correct schemes which the Westminster parliamentary authorities have been trying to impose on MPs of all parties. These schemes are already compulsory within the Civil Service.

Bradley, however, says he agrees with President Trump that ‘unconscious bias training’ is a waste of time.

“I can find no evidence that it has been successful [in combatting racism]. In the last day or so, Trump in the U.S. has banned all this critical race theory stuff from institutions. Which I think is exactly right. It’s indoctrination, isn’t it?”

He also objects to being given lectures by the same Establishment which said during Brexit: “Everyone who disagrees with me is racist.”

“We all have our own opinions based on our experiences and background and beliefs. We’re individuals and that’s the way it should be.”

Nor does he think such schemes are a good use of taxpayers’ money.

“Over the summer, we were forced to do three hours of ‘Valuing Everybody’ training which was three quarters of a million quid of ‘Be nice to your staff and don’t sexually harass them’ — which obviously I needed lessons on. So now they’re planning ‘unconscious bias training’ — £7,000 for the planning, they use a nice blue puppet. Like primary school style stuff… Really mad stuff.”

Happily, since taking a public stand, Bradley has been joined by other MPs in his protest.

“I’m really pleased that having written about this and said ‘I’m not going to bloody do it’, a lot of colleagues have come out and said ‘No. Neither are we.’ Which is probably why I’m going to get told off.”

Political correctness, he says, is increasingly rife even within the Conservative Party.

“I’ve been told off in the [Westminster] tea room for referring to ‘my wife’ because that’s ‘possessive’. By a Conservative MP, actually. But that’s the state of the world.”

