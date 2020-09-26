http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/bDBLWFXDVF8/

Texas Democrat Wendy Davis is silent as her former Chief Technology Officer, John Lee Brougher, was one of several Democrats to smear Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s adopted children from Haiti Friday night.

In a tweet, Brougher joined other Democrat activists in smearing Barrett for adopting children from Haiti. President Donald Trump is expected Saturday evening to formally nominate Barrett to succeed the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“As an adoptee, I need to know more about the circumstances of how Amy Coney Barrett came to adopt her children, and the treatment of them since,” Brougher wrote. “Transracial adoption is fraught with trauma and potential for harm, and everything I see here is deeply concerning.”

After Breitbart News exposed this in a Friday night article, Brougher hid his Twitter account from the public. Brougher is currently the managing director of NextGen America, a leftist PAC funded by billionaire and former presidential candidate Tom Steyer. But before he worked for Steyer, Brougher was the Chief Technology Officer for abortion champion Wendy Davis’s Democrat campaign for governor of Texas. The pink shoes that she wore during a filibuster in the state legislature became a symbol for the left. Davis infamously lost that gubernatorial battle, but now she is running for Congress in a hotly contested congressional district in Texas against Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX).

Asked multiple times on Saturday if Davis approves of her former Chief Technology Officer John Lee Brougher’s behavior and attacks on Barrett’s children, her spokeswoman did not answer whether she thought this behavior was acceptable.

Roy’s team, on the other hand, told Breitbart News that Davis and her Democrat allies should leave Barrett’s family—especially her minor children, including the adopted children—out of this.

“Republicans and Democrats alike should all be able to agree on this: let’s leave the kids out of it. Period,” Roy’s campaign communications director Josh Perry told Breitbart News on Saturday. “The Senate will hold hearings, and we should remain focused on Judge Barrett’s record and stick to substance.”

