https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/wrong-old-joe-biden-says-got-senate-180-years-ago-video/

What is wrong with Joe Biden?

77-year-old Joe Biden misread his teleprompter on Saturday during a virtual event.

Biden said he got to the Senate “180 years ago.”

That explains a lot.

TRENDING: HERE SHE COMES! Judge Amy Coney Barrett Seen Leaving Her House with Her Seven Kids and Husband! — Announcement at 5 PM ET

“That’s why I’ve made it a priority my entire career to work closely with you,” said Biden. “From the time I got to the Senate 180 years ago, you know.” he said with a chuckle.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

Joe Biden’s bizarre claim on Saturday comes after he was seen on MSNBC breathing heavily and struggling to speak.

Biden is in such bad shape that his wife Jill is out stumping for him while he stays put in his basement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

