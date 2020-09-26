https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/white-supremacist-shooting-california-police/2020/09/26/id/988998

Deputies in Templeton, California, killed “a known member of a white supremacist gang” during a shootout this week, according to officials.

During a traffic stop, Christopher Michael Straub, 38, jumped out of his vehicle Thursday and darted through a cemetery, according to a release from the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office.

He hid in cemetery vineyards and reportedly began firing shots at police.

“Straub was a wanted felon and it is illegal for felons to possess any weapons,” officials added.

Deputy Richard Lehnhoff was hit in the leg during the exchange with Straub.

Straub then sprinted back toward his car and before deputies detained him. He was eventually pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office reported.

After searching Straub’s car, officers found four assault rifles, two handguns, one bolt action hunting rifle, and one shotgun, along with the handgun he allegedly shot at deputies.

“Straub had a significant criminal history having been booked 28 times into jails all across California including two incarcerations in state prison,” according to a news release.

According to a news release, a search warrant was executed at Straub’s home and police discovered he had illegally manufactured parts for weapons.

