A white supremacist was killed during a shootout with deputies in Templeton, Calif., this week, according to officials.

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Christopher Michael Straub, 38, near a cemetery on Thursday morning.

Straub allegedly got out of his vehicle and ran through the vineyards in the cemetery. He then hid and allegedly ambushed deputies, firing multiple rounds at them with a handgun, according to the news release.

One deputy, 34-year-old Richard “Ted” Lehnhoff, was hit in the leg. He was airlifted to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

Straub allegedly took off again and continued evading authorities, attempting to return to his car through the vineyard. However, additional deputies had arrived on scene and intercepted him while he was trying to get back into his car.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

After the incident, officials discovered multiple weapons in Straub’s car including four assault rifles, one bolt action hunting rifle, one shotgun and two handguns in addition to the handgun he allegedly used to shoot at deputies.

A search warrant was also executed at his home and law enforcement discovered he was illegally manufacturing parts for weapons, according to an additional news release.

“Straub was a wanted felon and it is illegal for felons to possess any weapons,” officials added.

He was a known member of a white supremacist gang, according to law enforcement, and the Sheriff’s Gang Task Force was already conducting an investigation before Thursday’s shooting.

“Straub had a significant criminal history having been booked 28 times into jails all across California including two incarcerations in state prison,” according to a news release.

