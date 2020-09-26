https://www.wlky.com/article/louisville-unitarian-church-offers-sanctuary-for-protesters-downtown/34153767

A Unitarian Church on Fourth Street offered sanctuary to protesters who stayed there when the curfew in Louisville went into effect.Peggy Muller, president of the board of trustees for the First Unitarian Church, said part of their mission is to believe in social justice and equality. She said the church offered sanctuary to the protesters to avoid any direct confrontation with Louisville Metro officers.Demonstrations organized again Thursday in the wake of the decision in the Breonna Taylor investigation. Protesters and community activists have been voicing their disappointment that none of the officers involved in the probe were charged for the killing of the 26-year-old during the raid at her apartment in March.The demonstrators gathered earlier Thursday, marching from Jefferson Square Park and around downtown before returning to the park. The crowds then began marching again ahead of the 9 p.m. curfew, and stayed on the church grounds when it went into effect.”If we could just get through tonight, small steps, get everyone home safely. I would be a very happy camper,” Muller said.LMPD officers made their way to the church to investigate reports of a fire at the main library. There were also reports of vandalism.Muller described the atmosphere as tense when police arrived. She said protesters feared they couldn’t leave without getting arrested. Muller and other church leaders tried to mediate.”They said listen if you can just keep everyone on the property we will not bother them but if they come off the property we will,” said Muller.The officers surrounded the church and remained there until protesters came to an agreement to leave the grounds around 11 p.m. without arrests.”Once the library was cleared, police worked with protesters to establish a plan to leave the church and head home,” said LMPD acting chief, Robert Schroeder.Metro Councilman-elect Jecorey Arthur posted on Instagram that he tried to help protesters leave.State Rep. Attica Scott, who recently pre-filed a bill to end no-knock warrants, was one of the people who were arrested Thursday when she tried to join the demonstrators at the church after the curfew went into effect.

