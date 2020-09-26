https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/09/26/womens-march-co-founder-calls-kentuckys-black-ag-a-sell-out-negro-n972472

Kentucky’s black attorney general just isn’t black enough for a lot of radical activists.

The co-founder of the Women’s March, Tamika Mallory, called Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron a “sell-out negro” who is no different from those black tribes that sold Africans into slavery.

Apparently, Black Lives Matter only if they think a certain way.

Cameron, a Republican widely seen in Kentucky as a possible successor to Senator Mitch McConnell, has come under fire from black activists and white liberals for his decision not to charge two of the officers involved in the Breonna Taylor killing with a crime.

Daily Caller:

“Daniel Cameron is no different than the sell-out negroes that sold our people into slavery and helped white men to capture our people, to abuse them, and to traffic them while our women were raped, while our men were raped by savages,” Mallory said during a news conference held by Benjamin Crump, the attorney representing Taylor’s family.

There’s a fascinating dynamic at work in the black community. Cameron’s decision was entirely based on the law and the evidence that he presented. He could have indicted the three officers on murder charges, knowing full well they would be acquitted or that a judge would throw the charges out. In other words, he could have punted the case to the courts while satisfying the black community.

But he didn’t. Despite knowing the abuse he would get from radical black activists, he stood tall for the law and is suffering unfair and unjust consequences.

Daily Caller:

“That is who you are, Daniel Cameron. You are a coward. You are a sellout. And you were used by the system to harm your own mama,” she continued. Mallory’s language was similar to that used by an MSNBC guest Wednesday who said Cameron is not “kinfolk”. “He does not speak for black folks,” Cheryl Dorsey, a retired Los Angeles Police Department sergeant said while on MSNBC Live With Ayman Mohyeldin. “He is skinfolk, but he is not kinfolk. Just because he is up there with a black face does not mean he speaks for us.”

Cameron knew this was coming.

“There will be celebrities, influencers and activists who having never lived in Kentucky will try to tell us how to feel, suggesting they understand the facts of this case, that they know our community and the Commonwealth better than we do, but they don’t,” Cameron said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Good advice. Too bad the celebrities aren’t listening.

There are 17 million black people in the United States. How many of them really believe as Mallory does? Or Rihanna? To believe that the attorney general for the state of Kentucky was doing the bidding of whites in deciding not to charge the officers is illogical, unreasoning, and stupid.

Of course, Mallory and her cohorts are very careful to invoke the protections of the law during protests. So trashing the law in this case only shows the arrogance and hypocrisy of Mallory and all who have tried to smear Daniel Cameron as not being black enough.

