https://redstate.com/bonchie/2020/09/27/a-huge-anti-trump-figure-supports-amy-coney-barrett-leftists-lose-their-minds/
About The Author
Related Posts
Here’s The Champagne Bottle Screw-Up From ‘The Bachelor’ The Internet Can’t Stop Laughing About
January 14, 2020
‘Nice White Parents’ Demands That White Parents Do More Than Everyone Else
September 24, 2020
Cindy McCain DNC Video Revives the Ghost of John McCain’s Fateful Vote Saving Obamacare
August 18, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy