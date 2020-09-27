https://www.newsmax.com/politics/presidential-election-voter-enthusiasm/2020/09/27/id/989064/

President Donald Trump, and his impassioned critics, have made for some vitriolic politics over the past five years, and it has come to a head in one of the most anticipated presidential elections in history.

In fact, the latest ABC News/The Washington Post poll found 58% of registered voters are “very closely” following the 2020 presidential election, the highest percentage since the ultimately disputed 2000 election between former President George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore, according to the Post.

Only 12% of registered voters are following “not so closely” or “not closely at all,” while 30% of registered voters are following “somewhat closely,” according to the poll.

Both sides of the two-party system are equally following closely, 87% of Republicans and 86% of Democrats.

Just 13% of Republicans and 14% of Democrats are following not so closely or not closely at all, according to the poll.

Voter enthusiasm often leads to higher voter turnout, and Democrats hold a national edge in registered voters, making an election with record-high turnout favorable for Democrat nominee Joe Biden.

In 2016, 83% of registered voters at this point in the cycle said they were absolutely certain to vote, but that number is up to 89% of registered voters absolutely certain to vote, per the poll.

The Washington Post-ABC News polled 1,008 adults – 889 registered voters and 739 likely voters – between Sept. 21-24 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

