At least 24 people were shot over the course of Friday and Saturday in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported 24 shot, five fatally, by 11:40 p.m. Saturday and NBC 5 reported 25 shot.

The first fatal shooting of the two-day time frame occurred Friday night about 10 p.m. It involved a 19-year-old, who was walking in an alley when shots rang out. The 19-year-old was hit multiple times. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The most recent fatal shooting occurred at 11:10 a.m. Saturday, and involved a 17-year-old boy who was shot to death while “standing in an alley in the 200 block of North Leamington.” Two men walked up on him, pulled out guns, and began shooting. The teen was struck by gunfire and died at the scene.

Four people were wounded in a shooting around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning as they stood beside a vehicle “in the 2400-block of West Lithuanian Plaza.” The wounded included a 23-year-old woman, a 29-year-old woman, and two 30-year-old men.

Breitbart News reported that 13 people were shot, three fatally, Wednesday alone in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago.

Fourteen were shot, three fatally, Monday in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago. And Monday’s violence came on the heels of a weekend in which nearly 40 were shot, six fatally.

All up it is sadly the continuation of a city in turmoil, led by a mayor happy to decry gun ownership in others while availing herself of every possible protection they can afford for herself. This has been noted before:

