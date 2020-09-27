https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/at-least-31-shot-in-another-deadly-chicago-weekend/

CHICAGO, IL- Chicago crime has ramped up, and the number shootings and murders are completely off the charts.

From Friday, September 25th, to Sunday September 27th, there were at least 31 people shot, with five of them being fatal.

Two people were stabbed to death in just three short days.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has seriously lost control of her city, as it is the new wild west, and the number of people being shot and killed on the regular is disgraceful.

Chicago Gun Violence: 5 Dead, at Least 26 Wounded in Shootings so Far This Weekend https://t.co/T5XmoTLVQx pic.twitter.com/4M6aEV9oKr — NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) September 27, 2020

Here are the details regarding some of the incidents, according to ABC7,:

-The first fatal shooting of the weekend left a 19-year-old man dead Friday night on the South Side. Cornelius Pulthus Jr. was walking in an alley with two other people in the Burnside neighborhood when someone opened fire and struck him in the chest and back, officials said. The shooting happened about 10 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Vernon Avenue, police said.

-Four people were killed Saturday: two in Austin on the West Side and two on the South Side. One person also was killed Friday night in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side. They were all males between 17 and 42 years old.

-Saturday evening, a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The boy was shot in the head about 9:20 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Prairie Avenue, police said. Omar Alvarado was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died, officials said. He lived in suburban Harvey.

-A 17-year-old boy was shot dead by two gunmen about 11:30 a.m. Saturday on the West Side. Avion Aldridge was in an alley in the 200 block of North Leamington Avenue when two gunmen opened fire, authorities said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and died at the scene, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The suspects left in a light-colored vehicle.

-Hours earlier, a 20-year-old man was found fatally shot nearby in the 200 block of North Latrobe Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

Richard Soward was found with unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds shortly before 5 a.m. in the 200 block of North Latrobe Avenue, officials said. He died at the scene.

-Minutes earlier, a 42-year-old man was shot during a backyard gathering in Grand Crossing on the South Side. Rayalecio Purman was in the 7000 block of South Harper Avenue about 4:10 a.m. when someone walked up to him and shot him in the back, officials said.

He was rushed to University of Chicago Hospital where he died, police said. Purman lived in Englewood.

-On Sunday, Police say two 14-year-old boys were walking westbound in the 100-block of E. 123d Street just before 4p.m. when they heard shots and felts pain. The shots allegedly came from a dark vehicle that was traveling eastbound down the street, officials said. One boy suffered a gunshot wound to the right thigh.

The other boy sustained a gunshot wound to the left arm. Both were transported to Comers Hospital in stable condition, police said. No offenders are in custody. Area Two Detectives are investigating.

Heartbreak, but no apparent outrage. Chicago PD says, so far this weekend:

35 shot, 6 fatally;

25 separate incidents.

There were 2 additional stabbing fatalities.

This is the civil rights issue of the era.

Hello Democrats? No cops involved so crickets from #BLM. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) September 27, 2020

These shootings are just a few of the 31 that took place this weekend, and as we write this report, the number keeps climbing. In addition to the shootings, a five-year-old girl was fatally stabbed by her mother on Saturday.

It is reported that Serenity Arrington was attacked by her mother, leaving her with “multiple stab wounds”. She was transported to the hospital, however, she was unable to survive her wounds.

Her grandfather, Sylvester Washington, talked about how Arrington loved to watch movies with him.

He said:

“Y’all would have loved her. Sweet little girl. Man. Granddaddy’s little girl,”

CHILD KILLED: Serenity Arrington, 5, was stabbed to death in the 3200 block of west Fulton, East Garfield Park neighborhood, West Side on September 26, 2020. Her mother is in custody. Our condolences #LegalHelpFirmCares #domesticviolence #mentalIllness pic.twitter.com/bIaD11a5nx — LEGAL HELP FIRM ⚖️ (@lhfirm) September 27, 2020

Just last week, Law Enforcement Today brought you a story of another 30 people who were killed in Lightfoot’s Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL –Ever since Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot assumed office, the city has seen an epidemic of gun violence. Recently, the weekend from September 18th until the early morning of the 21st, the city has seen 30 people shot, six of those died. Several people had been shot while sitting on porches, driving in vehicles, or standing on sidewalks. One example of that is when a woman was standing on a porch of a residence on West 69th Street when she was shot in the buttocks. The woman was shot just before 9:30pm by someone who was driving by in an SUV. She was transported to the hospital and was listed in good condition. Another porch shooting happened when a man was sitting down on the West Side of the city shortly before midnight. The man told police that he heard gunshots and noticed he was suddenly in pain. He later learned that he had been shot in the stomach. Another man reported that he had been shot while he was driving through the city. The man, on West Augusta Boulevard, heard gunshots. He looked and noticed that a vehicle had come beside him and began firing on him. The man was wounded in the attack and transported to the hospital; he is listed in serious condition. A woman was also shot while sitting in her vehicle on West 91st Street. She reported to police that her vehicle was in between two others that began firing on her. Unfortunately, the woman was caught and struck during the crossfire. There were several other people who were hit by gunfire over yet another bloody weekend in Chicago. Lightfoot has shown that she is unable or unwilling to stop the violence occurring in the city. Instead of focusing efforts on cutting down the amount of people being shot and killed by gun violence, she instead focuses her efforts on breaking up large gatherings which could potentially aid in the spread of the pandemic. If she focused half of her time and resources on ending gun violence as she has on blaming the President, perhaps crime would drop in the windy city. Lightfoot also, shortsightedly, looks at the violent crime as an issue that can be solved with more gun control laws. She believes that the majority of the guns that are used in the violent crimes are a result of them being legally bought in other states and brought into Illinois. The major glaring issue with this, criminals do not abide by the laws, by their very nature. It does nothing to curb any gun violence by making more laws as the very criminals who are committing the violent crimes, are, well, criminals. However, stopping the violence cannot be ignored by the police department. Recently, the Chicago Police Department advised that they will be bolstering their Community Safe Team with 200 additional officers. The additional officers will be assigned to what they have called “hot spots” of violence throughout the city. The hope is that these officers will be able to deter violent crime from occurring and arrest those who violate the laws. The department also announced that they will be closely working with community leaders and organizations to help with monitoring the neighborhood. They believe that these efforts will help to build trust between the communities that they serve and the officers. Chicago police also organized a 5k event which they named, “The Race Against Gun Violence.” The event was held in Austin on the West Side of the city. On top of that, two Chicago officers were struck by vehicles in separate incidents over the past couple of days. While both of these cops are expected to be ok, the first incident caused leg injuries that still have the officer in the hospital. The following video shows what happened. Even though the video shown by WGN stops just prior to the officer being struck, it is still difficult to watch. The officer was standing in the intersection behind a police barrier, when the Kia seen in the video crashed through it, striking the officer, who was transported to the hospital in fair condition. Police took the 28-year-old driver into custody, but they have not yet released details of the charges against that individual. Meanwhile, Saturday night, another officer was hit in the arm when a routine traffic stop turned into a fleeing suspect. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, officers stopped a white Buick SUV kust before 10:00 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue. During the stop, the driver sped away, striking the officer in the arm. The officer was taken to a hospital in good condition. Police said that as the SUV sped off, it sideswiped a westbound Toyota Camry near Ingleside Avenue. A 38-year-old woman driving that car was able to escape the collision uninjured. The vehicle and its driver have yet to be located. Detectives continue to investigate. Law Enforcement Today breathed a collective sigh of relief, along with these officers, their families and the CPD, when we heard that both officers are expected to be ok. We have already lost at least 7 officers in the line of duty this year after they were hit by vehicles. The most recent was earlier this month in Massachusetts. — Want to make sure you never miss a story from Law Enforcement Today? With so much “stuff” happening in the world on social media, it’s easy for things to get lost.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

