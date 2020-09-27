https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/author-claims-barrett-adopted-children-just-shield-accusations-racism/

And so it begins.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett has seven children, including two who were adopted from Haiti.

That makes Barrett a “white colonizer,” according to “anti-racist” author and diversity consultant Ibram Kendi.

Kendi claims that Barret and her husband are “White colonizers” who ‘adopted’ Black children,” in order to “civilize” these “‘savage’ children in the ‘superior’ ways of White people while using them as props in their lifelong pictures of denial.”

Some White colonizers “adopted” Black children. They “civilized” these “savage” children in the “superior” ways of White people, while using them as props in their lifelong pictures of denial, while cutting the biological parents of these children out of the picture of humanity. https://t.co/XBE9rRnoqq — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) September 26, 2020

His post came in response to a photo of Barrett and her children, which turned out not to be them. But that didn’t keep Kendi from keeping up the attack “And whether this is Barrett or not is not the point. It is a belief too many White people have: if they have or adopt a child of color, then they can’t be racist.”

Kendi, author of the New York Times bestseller “How to Be An Anti-Racist,” then labelled all critics “bots.”

“I’m challenging the idea that White parents of kids of color are inherently ‘not racist; and the bots completely change what I’m saying to ‘White parents of kids of color are inherently racist,’” he tweeted. “These live and fake bots are good at their propaganda. Let’s not argue with them.”

Kendi once advocated a constitutional amendment that would “outlaw racism,” Reason magazine reported.

The amendment would make unconstitutional racial inequity over a certain threshold, as well as racist ideas by public officials (with “racist ideas” and “public official” clearly defined). It would establish and permanently fund the Department of Anti-racism (DOA) comprised of formally trained experts on racism and no political appointees. The DOA would be responsible for preclearing all local, state and federal public policies to ensure they won’t yield racial inequity, monitor those policies, investigate private racist policies when racial inequity surfaces, and monitor public officials for expressions of racist ideas.

