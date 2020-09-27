https://www.theblaze.com/news/bette-midler-tweet-presidential-debate-twitter

Left-wing entertainer Bette Midler was best known for her singing and acting career for decades. However, since Donald Trump was elected as president of the United States, Midler’s tweets have seemed to overshadow her previous musical achievements and cinematic performances. With only days before the first presidential debate and following the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, Midler attempted to stay in the spotlight by unleashing several more outlandish and violent political comments. Midler told Joe Biden to physically attack Trump during the first presidential debate.

Midler, who has over 2 million followers on Twitter, urged the former vice president to assault Trump during Tuesday’s 2020 presidential election debate.

“I have to say this to #VicePresidentBiden, who is much more conservative than I ‘Sir, on Tuesday night you will be going toe to toe with a stupid, but wily street fighter,” Midler tweeted on Saturday. “My advice is ‘KICK HIM IN THE NUTS!’ And then do it again for the 200,000 people he murdered!”

The false claim that Trump “murdered” 200,000 people is a reference to the total COVID-19 deaths in the United States. Currently, there are over 209,00 coronavirus deaths in the U.S., according to Worldometers.

This isn’t the first time that the actress has asserted that Trump “murdered” people. In July, Midler called the president a “murderer” and admitted that she “can’t stop crying” after reading a New York Times article.

In another tweet, Midler gave this pre-debate analysis, “Looking forward to #Tuesdaydebate, when #BonecrusherBiden will lead with a couple of jabs to that big fat head, a fusillade of punches to that flabby belly, a right to the kisser, a punch to the solar plexus, and then, The KO Finisher. Take that, you #Loser.”

During a hateful tweetstorm this weekend, Midler also compared Trump to Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.

Midler also said Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is a “clueless pipsqueak,” and told him: “Go f*** yourself.”

This is just the latest example of Midler advocating violence and spewing vitriol towards conservatives.

In December 2018, Midler tweeted that the Trump family will “hang good and high” because of the special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

In June 2019, Midler “joked” that someone should stab Trump.

Following a September 2019 shooting in Texas, Midler called Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) “spineless.” Cruz politely responded by saying, “Bette, you’re an amazing singer, but spewing hate & insults only contributes to the tragic division in our Nation. I’ve led the fight in the Senate to stop felons & those w/ serious mental illness from getting guns.”

In October 2019, Midler tweeted and then deleted a post that thanked the neighbor of Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-Ky.) for assaulting him.

“I DO NOT promote violence but… Rand Paul says the Kurds are being ‘ingrates’ for taking their frustrations out on U.S. troops,” Midler wrote on Twitter. “Which is a good reminder for us all to be more grateful for the neighbor who beat the [expletive] out of Rand Paul.”

Paul was the target of another hateful tweet in August, when Midler wrote, “Where’s #RandPaul’s neighbor when we need him?”

In August, the Democrat-supporting Midler called Melania Trump an “illegal alien” who “still can’t speak English.”

According to Twitter’s terms of service, “You may not threaten violence against an individual or a group of people. We also prohibit the glorification of violence.”

“Healthy conversation is only possible when people feel safe from abuse and don’t resort to using violent language,” Twitter states. “For this reason, we have a policy against threatening violence on Twitter.”

“You may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so,” according to the Twitter rules. “This includes wishing or hoping that someone experiences physical harm.”

“You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease,” Twitter states.

