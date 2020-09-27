https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-delivers-stern-warning-on-trumps-supreme-court-pick

While Joe Biden can’t do a thing to stop President Trump’s nominee from being confirmed to the Supreme Court — especially from his basement in Delaware — that’s not preventing the Democratic presidential candidate from griping about it.

Biden says Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s nominee to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s now-vacant seat on the high court, would try to dismantle the Affordable Care Act pushed by him and his former boss, Barack Obama.

“She has a written track record of disagreeing with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision upholding the Affordable Care Act,” Biden said in a statement. “She critiqued Chief Justice John Roberts’ majority opinion upholding the law in 2012.”

“President Trump has been trying to throw out the Affordable Care Act for four years. Republicans have been trying to end it for a decade. Twice, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the law as constitutional,” he wrote.

Barrett in 2017 wrote a review of a book by law professor Randy Barnett in which she criticized the Supreme Court’s justification for upholding the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare. “Chief Justice Roberts pushed the Affordable Care Act beyond its plausible meaning to save the statute,” Barrett wrote.

Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate, also asserted that Barrett could adversely affect the ACA.

“From day one, President Trump made clear that he had a litmus test for Supreme Court Justices — destroy the Affordable Care Act’s protections for people with preexisting conditions and overturn our right to make our own health care decisions,” the California Democrat said in her statement.

Biden in his statement waxed poetic about the importance of the Supreme Court.

“The American people know the U.S. Supreme Court decisions affect their everyday lives. The United States Constitution was designed to give the voters one chance to have their voice heard on who serves on the Court. That moment is now and their voice should be heard. The Senate should not act on this vacancy until after the American people select their next president and the next Congress,” he wrote.

“Election Day is just weeks away, and millions of Americans are already voting because the stakes in this election could not be higher. They feel the urgency of this choice – an urgency made all the more acute by what’s at stake at the U.S. Supreme Court. They are voting because their health care hangs in the balance. They are voting because they worry about losing their right to vote or being expelled from the only country they have ever known. They are voting right now because they fear losing their collective bargaining rights. They are voting to demand that equal justice be guaranteed for all. They are voting because they don’t want Roe v. Wade, which has been the law of the land for nearly half a century, to be overturned,” Biden wrote.

