https://redstate.com/jeffc/2020/09/27/biden-makes-absurd-nazi-comparison-to-attack-trump-because-of-course-he-does/
About The Author
Related Posts
RICO INDICTMENTS COMING? Justice Kavanaugh Rules George Soros Communist Front Groups Can Be Considered Foreign Threats
August 16, 2020
President Trump Goes on the Offensive Against Slow Joe in Pennsylvania as the Democrat Nominee Hides in His Basement: ‘He Wants to Impose a Permanent Lockdown Combined With a Socialist Takeover of the U.S. Economy’
August 20, 2020
Wisconsin Loses The Rose Bowl To Oregon On Terrible Call
January 1, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy