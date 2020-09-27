https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/09/27/biden-makes-up-new-imaginary-precedent-to-argue-why-trump-shouldnt-get-a-scotus-nomination/
About The Author
Related Posts
WATCH: The View goes OFF THE RAILS when Kimberly Klacik calls out Behar for wearing blackface
September 18, 2020
The USPS Lunacy Continues: Democrat Lawmaker ‘Chains’ Himself to Mailbox: Trump’s ‘Not Getting This One!’
August 19, 2020
Inside California Democrats’ Hard Work To Deny The Poor, Middle Class, And Minorities An Education
August 12, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy