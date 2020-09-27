http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/YA1z2RSeuvc/

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “The Next Revolution,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) sounded off on the attacks from the left on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett and her faith.

After praising President Donald Trump’s nominee’s “intelligence” and “strong faith,” Blackburn told host Steve Hilton that the left is going to “villainize” Barrett because they only think someone who is an “atheist or secularist” can serve on the federal bench.

“I am so pleased she is the nominee,” Blackburn said of Barrett. “She is known for her intellect, for her focus, determination, her good work ethic. She is known as being a woman of faith, of strong character, a wonderful parent.”

She continued, “[T]he left is going to try to villainize her because she chooses to take her children to church every Sunday. But we know the left is not going to be happy with someone of faith. They think that you need to be an atheist or a secularist to serve on the federal bench.”

Despite the attacks, Blackburn said she “fully” expects to have Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court “before we get to the end” of October.

“I fully believe it is going to happen,” she advised.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

