Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said on Sunday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy” that Democrats were willing to end the filibuster and add more justices to the Supreme Court if they take the Senate majority in November’s election.

Host Tiffany Cross asked, “On November 10, that’s when the ACA will be heard before the court. Seven million will be impacted should they strike it down. Given the dire situation, we are in, the old playbook before 2016 is thrown out. So based on where we are today, where do you stand on if Joe Biden is successful in November and bests Donald Trump, what’s your position on expanding the court?”

Blumenthal said, “That’s a really good question. And all the more reason that we need to focus on these next days and weeks, trying to defeat this nominee. I’m going to be fighting like hell to defeat her using every possible tool. Limited as those tools are. We can’t force the Republicans to keep their word any more than we with force them to care about their constituents’ health care. Any eventual option after the election depends on winning the election. Without Joe Biden as president or a Democratic Senate, none of these options is achievable.”

Cross said, “Yeah, I hear you. I think because the base is so frustrated with the process, people are looking to if we win this is what we’ll do. So yes, would you support expanding the Supreme Court?”

Blumenthal said, “What I’m prepared to say is we must win this election for Joe Biden and for the Senate to make them both Democratic and then nothing is off the table.”

