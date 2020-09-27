https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f7127809c700521449acc2e
Dick Durbin, the Democrat whip and second most important Democrat in the Senate, admitted on Sunday morning that his party had no way of stopping the appointment of Amy Coney Barrett….
Charles Alexander (left), who is said to have a history of mental illness, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed grand theft in the killing of Corey Smith (right), 46, on Monday….
Los Angeles County saw a continued decline in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, with fewer than 700 coronavirus patients in hospitals on Sunday, compared with more than three times as m…
Trump claimed that “plenty of people” on the internet have said Biden is “on performance-enhancing drugs,” said he should take a drug test before the debates….
If the latest round of discussions – which begin tomorrow – goes well, it is expected that negotiators will begin the process to finalise a deal….