https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-ex-trump-campaign-manager-brad-parscale-hospitalized-after-police-respond-to-alleged-self-harm-threat-report-says

Law enforcement officials in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, reportedly responded to a call on Sunday afternoon that former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale was threatening to harm himself.

“Police have not confirmed that Parscale worked for Trump, but records confirm that the property in Fort Lauderdale is owned by Parscale, 44, and Local 10 has spoken to neighbors who also said it was the former advisor to the President,” WPLG Local 10 News reported. “When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with the wife of the man who told them her husband was armed, had access to multiple firearms inside the house and was threatening to harm himself.”

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that Parscale “didn’t threaten police and he went willingly under Florida’s Baker Act, which allows police to detain a person who is potentially a threat to himself or others.”

WPLG said that police were responding to “an armed male attempting suicide” while the South Florida Sun Sentinel said that Parscale’s wife contacted police “worried that he was suicidal and had firearms.”

Parscale was then reportedly taken to a hospital.

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

