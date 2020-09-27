https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/travesty-justice-durham-investigation-report-november-election-unlikely-deep-state-wins-video/

TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE!

Maria Bartiromo opened up Sunday Morning Futures with this breaking news– US Attorney John Durham will NOT release his report before the 2020 election.

According to Bartiromo, a debate has begun within the Department of Justice as the timing of John Durham’s criminal investigation conclusion. Sources said it is now too close to the election and could be viewed as politically motivated.

Durham is investigating the Obamagate scandal on the deep state spying on the Trump administration in the 2016 election and then into his first term as President.

This is outrageous!

Attorney General William P. Barr tapped the U.S. attorney John Durham in Connecticut in May 2019 to examine the origins of the Russian election-interference.

His investigation will not be revealed before the 2020 election.

Democrats and crooked deep state officials will walk.

They attempted a coup of President Trump and they will walk free.

The American people will be in the dark on this massive scandal before the 2020 election.

