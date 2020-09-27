https://www.theblaze.com/furnace/cnn-liveshot-crashed-by-hecklers-fake-news

“CNN is fake news!”

That’s what CNN viewers heard Saturday as CNN Supreme Court reporter Ariane de Vogue reported live from outside the Supreme Court following Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

“CNN is fake news! Yeah! It’s fake news! CNN. Fake News. It’s fake,” one man screamed.

Others in the raucous crowd then joined him, screaming “fake news” and loudly booing.

The crowd was so loud, in fact, that CNN host Wolf Blitzer had to stop de Vogue from continuing to report on Barrett’s nomination.

“Ariane, I want you to standby— we can barely hear what you’re saying because of the crowd behind you,” Blitzer said.

