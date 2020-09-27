https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/cnns-jake-tapper-quickly-backs-jill-biden-runs-asking-husbands-gaffes-video/

CNN’s Jake Tapper this weekend sat down with Jill Biden for a one-on-one interview.

Jill Biden is now doing interviews and hitting the campaign trail to stump on her husband’s behalf while he hides in his basement.

Jake Tapper asked Jill Biden about her husband Joe “you ain’t black” Biden’s signature “gaffes.”

“Your husband has been known to make the occasional gaffe…” Tapper said.

Jill wasn’t having it and shut Tapper down.

“You can’t even go there. After Donald Trump you cannot even say the word gaffe” she said.

“I can’t even say the word gaffe?” Jake Tapper said laughing as he quickly fell in line and backed down.

Jill ran him over, “Nope! Nope! It’s done! It’s gone!”

WATCH:

CNN’s @jaketapper to Jill Biden: “Your husband has been known to make the occasional gaffe…”

Biden: “You can’t even go there. After Donald Trump you cannot even say the word gaffe.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/bBInkVhm6L — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) September 27, 2020

