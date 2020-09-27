https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/dc-federal-judge-blocks-tiktok-download-ban?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. blocked the efforts of the Trump administration to ban downloads of popular vide-sharing app TikTok.

The ruling, issued by Judge Carl Nichols, gives the Beijing-based ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, an extension on gaining approval from U.S. and Chinese government officials on the pending deal between the app, Oracle, and Walmart.

Nichols’ ruling came down just four hours before the U.S. ban was set to go into effect. He has asked both legal teams to present a timeline for more detailed arguments. Nichols was appointed by the president last year.

If a deal is not completed by November 12, the Commerce Department plans to implement a full ban on the app that would make it completely unusable to American fans.

Earlier this month, President Trump signaled that he might approve a deal, the early details of which included Oracle and Walmart receiving a combined 20% share in TikTok Global — a new U.S.-based leg of the company.

Attorneys for TikTok argued in court on Sunday that the proposed actions of the U.S. government were petty and harmful for business. “This is just punitive. This is just a blunt way to whack the company now while doing nothing to achieve the stated objective of the prohibitions,” said TikTok lawyer John Hall of the government’s proposed download ban.

A lawyer for the DOJ argued that the ban would “address the most important immediate threat to national security, which is new users continuing to sign up and making their data vulnerable to the Chinese government.”

