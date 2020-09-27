https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/delaware-state-university-historically-black-college/2020/09/27/id/989110

A historically Black college in Delaware said Joe Biden never attended the school despite his claim that he “got started” there.

The Washington Times reported that Delaware State University issued a statement saying Biden’s remark from almost a year ago was not true.

“Vice President Biden did not attend DSU,” Carlos Holmes, Delaware State’s director of news services, told the Times. “However he was the Commencement keynote speaker in 2003 and [2016], and during the former he was awarded an honorary doctoral degree.”

During a South Carolina town hall on Oct. 26, 2019, Biden spoke about the Delaware school.

“I got started out of an HBCU, Delaware State — now, I don’t want to hear anything negative about Delaware State,” he said. “They’re my folks.”

