https://www.theblaze.com/news/joe-biden-delaware-state-university-student-video

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden hinted that he started his academic career at Delaware State University, a historically black college. However, Delaware State University has gone on record to say that the former vice president was never a student at the institution.

Biden made the assertion while on the campaign trail in October 2019. During a town hall event held at the historic Wilson High School in Florence, which was founded in 1866 by the Freedmen’s Bureau for black children, Biden made the unfounded claim.

“I got started out of an HBCU, Delaware State — now, I don’t want to hear anything negative about Delaware State,” Biden told the audience. “They’re my folks.”

Carlos Holmes, the director of news service for Delaware State, said Biden was never a student at the school.

“Vice President Biden did not attend DSU,” Holmes told the Washington Times on Thursday.

Holmes noted that the former vice president had made appearances at the university.

“However he was the Commencement keynote speaker in 2003 and [2016], and during the former he was awarded an honorary doctoral degree,” Holmes said.

Biden went on to win the South Carolina Democratic primary, which resurrected his campaign after disappointing results in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada.

In Biden’s 2007 memoir, “Promises to Keep,” the former VP talked about his time as a freshman at the University of Delaware, but there is no mention of Delaware State University.

Earlier this month, the Biden campaign named Delaware State University president Tony Allen to the campaign’s transition team advisory council. Allen was previously a speechwriter in Biden’s Senate office.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment by the Washington Times.

Biden’s latest controversy comes only days after another resurfaced video clip shows him seemingly denigrating U.S. military service members by calling them “stupid bastards.”

Biden made the remarks during a visit to Abu Dhabi on March 7, 2016.

“And I want you to know notwithstanding what you may hear about me, I have incredibly good judgment. One, I married Jill,” Biden said in the video. “And two, I appointed Johnson to the academy. I just want you to know that. Clap for that, you stupid bastards.”

Biden continued, “Come on, man. Man, you are a dull bunch. Must be slow here, man. I don’t know.”

The Biden campaign confirmed that the video is real and said that he was joking.

“Vice President Biden was jokingly encouraging the audience to clap for an airwoman on the stage, and a number of service members can be seen laughing and smiling at the comment,” Andrew Bates, a spokesperson for the Biden campaign, said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

