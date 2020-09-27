https://dailycaller.com/2020/09/26/atlanta-activist-200k-black-lives-matter-donations-fbi-sir-maejor-page/

An Atlanta activist is facing charges of wire fraud and money laundering after misappropriating $200,000 in Black Lives Matter donations for personal expenses, the FBI announced on Friday.

Sir Maejor Page, whose real name is Tyree Conyers-Page, accepted more than $430,000 in donations through his Facebook page Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta in July and August, according to an affidavit filed in federal district court Thursday evening.

Although Page represented the group as a nonprofit to Facebook, allowing it to accept donations through the platform, Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta’s nonprofit status was revoked in 2019 after failing to file tax documents for three consecutive years, the affidavit said.

Page claimed that all funds donated to the group were used to fight for George Floyd, but he spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on personal expenses including tailored suits and property purchases, according to the affidavit.

Page doesn’t appear to have been affiliated with the official Black Lives Matter organization. The national arm of Black Lives Matter chose not to recognize Page’s group as an official chapter over concerns about his ability to work with LGBT activists, National Public Radio affiliate WABE reported in July 2016.

While Page was active in protests against police brutality, he was arrested multiple times on charges of impersonating a police officer, Fox5 Atlanta reported in August 2016. (RELATED: Black Lives Matter Co-Founder’s New Org Sponsored By Group That Raised China’s Communist Flag Over Boston City Hall)

Page didn’t immediately return the Daily Caller News Foundation’s email seeking comment.

