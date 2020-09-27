https://justthenews.com/government/congress/senator-durbin-says-democrats-can-slow-not-stop-nomination-amy-coney-barrett

Democrats can slow the Supreme Court confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett “perhaps a matter of hours, maybe days at most, but we can’t stop the outcome,” Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin said Sunday.

The Illinois Democrat made his comments to George Stephanopoulos on the ABC talk show, This Week, in response to suggestions that Senate Democrats could use a variety of tactics to delay the process.

The tactics, reportedly proffered by Adam Jentleson, a spokesman for Democracy Forward and who worked for former Sen Harry Reid of Nevada, included denying unanimous consent to meet.

Stephanopoulos asked Durbin, a key member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, to respond to the suggestions.

“I know Adam,” Durbin said. “I like Adam and respect him, but he’s wrong.”

The outcome on Barrett’s nomination could be slowed but not stopped, the senator said. “What we should do is to address this now respectfully.”

Durbin said that while he disagrees with Barrett on some issues, he wants to be respectful towards her.

“And in terms of participating in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, I’ll be there to do my job,” Durbin said.

President Donald Trump nominated Barrett on Saturday to fill the seat vacated by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Sept. 18.



