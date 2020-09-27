https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/518517-democrats-blast-trump-after-report-reveals-he-avoided-income-taxes-for-10

Democrats sounded off against President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden says voters should choose who nominates Supreme Court justice Trump, Biden will not shake hands at first debate due to COVID-19 Pelosi: Trump Supreme Court pick ‘threatens’ Affordable Care Act MORE on Sunday evening after The New York Times dropped a bombshell report detailing 20 years of his tax history, including that he avoided income taxes for 10 of those years.

According to The New York Times, Trump paid no income taxes for 10 of the 15 years before he was elected president, and his income tax payments in 2016 and 2017 amounted to just $750.

Democratic lawmakers took to Twitter to rip the findings in the report, with Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerPelosi: Trump Supreme Court pick ‘threatens’ Affordable Care Act Will Democrats attempt to pack the Supreme Court again? Pelosi slams Trump executive order on pre-existing conditions: It ‘isn’t worth the paper it’s signed on’ MORE (D-N.Y.) asking people to raise their hands if they paid more than Trump.

Fellow Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell William (Bill) James PascrellRep. Bill Pascrell named chair of House oversight panel Trump says people ‘in the dark shadows’ are controlling Biden Democrats tear into Trump’s ‘deep state’ tweet: His ‘lies and recklessness’ have ‘killed people’ MORE (N.J.), called the revelations “disgusting” and said that “the emperor has no clothes.”

Others pointedly called for donations of $750 to Democrats after the report.

“Donald J. Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes the year he won the presidency. In his first year in the White House, he paid another $750. He had paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years” Incredible. And disgusting. — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) September 27, 2020

“Ultimately, Mr. Trump has been more successful playing a business mogul than being one in real life.” The emperor has no clothes. — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) September 27, 2020

“He knows better than anyone that there’s one set of rules for the wealthy and giant corporations and another for hardworking Americans—and instead of using his power to fix it, he’s taken advantage of it at every turn,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said in a tweet after the news.

Lawyers from the Trump Organization as well as Trump himself have denied the report.

In a statement to the Times, Trump Organization lawyer Alan Garten said that “most, if not all, of the facts appear to be inaccurate” and reportedly took issue with the amount of taxes the Times reported Trump has paid.

Trump, at a press conference Sunday evening, called the report “totally fake news.”

“The IRS does not treat me well. They treat me like the Tea Party,” Trump said at a press briefing on Sunday, referring to claims from GOP figures that the IRS targeted GOP-leaning groups during the Obama administration.

