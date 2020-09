https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/democrats-gone-beyond-socialist-communist-president-trump-warns-america-new-democrat-party-video/

President Trump held a press conference on Sunday following the announcement of Amy Coney Barrett as his third Supreme Court nominee.

President Trump slammed the Democrats and their media for attacking Amy Coney Barrett on her Catholic beliefs.

And then Trump pointed out that Democrats have moved beyond socialism to communism.

[embedded content]

