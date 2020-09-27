https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/democrats-new-talking-point-barret-will-dismantle-obamacare/

You gotta’ give it to Democrats — when one of them says something, they ALL say it. Like lemmings off a cliff.

So on Sunday, everyone from Joe Biden to Kamala Harris to Chuck Schumer to Nancy Pelosi claimed that President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, is bent on ripping apart the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare.

The ACA hasn’t done much for regular Americans; health care premiums — which Democrats promised in 2009 would plunge — have soared. What’s more, Americans are now getting hit with more hidden costs than ever.

Still, Democrats are alarmed.

“She has a written track record of disagreeing with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision upholding the Affordable Care Act,” Biden said in a statement. “She critiqued Chief Justice John Roberts’ majority opinion upholding the law in 2012.”

“President Trump has been trying to throw out the Affordable Care Act for four years. Republicans have been trying to end it for a decade. Twice, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the law as constitutional,” he wrote.

Why? Because in 2017, Barrett wrote a review of a book by law professor Randy Barnett in which she criticized the Supreme Court’s justification for upholding the constitutionality of the ACA, saying “Chief Justice Roberts pushed the Affordable Care Act beyond its plausible meaning to save the statute.”

Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate, also asserted that Barrett could adversely affect the ACA.

“From day one, President Trump made clear that he had a litmus test for Supreme Court Justices — destroy the Affordable Care Act’s protections for people with preexisting conditions and overturn our right to make our own health care decisions,” the California Democrat said in her statement.

Senate Minority Leader Schumer then said… exactly the same thing. The New York Democrat noted that Trump wrote on Twitter: “Obamacare will be replaced with a MUCH better, and FAR cheaper, alternative if it is terminated in the Supreme Court. Would be a big WIN for the USA!”

Said Schumer: “President Trump just admitted his nominee will strike down the Affordable Care Act.”

Then House Speaker Pelosi said (you guessed it) just what they’re all saying.

“What I am concerned about is anyone that President Trump would have appointed is there to undo the Affordable Care Act. That is why he’s in such a hurry,” Pelosi said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

It doesn’t seem to be as great talking point. The ACA has helped hardly anyone, and nearly all Americans would opt for overhauling the whole system, even if it means doing away with the ACA.

