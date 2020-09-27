https://babylonbee.com/news/republicans-looking-forward-to-all-the-free-ad-footage-theyre-about-to-get-of-democrats-interrogating-successful-religious-mother-of-7/

Democrats Prepare To Give Republicans Free Ad Footage Of Them Attacking Successful, Religious Mother Of 7

WASHINGTON, D.C.—With Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings coming up in just two short weeks, Democrats say they are excited to give Republicans free ad campaign footage of them interrogating a successful, powerful, religious mother of seven for hours on end.

“We are prepared to be even more obnoxious than we were during the Kavanaugh hearings, if that’s what it takes,” said Senator Kamala Harris. “We’re gonna unleash everything we got on this powerful woman, because honestly, she kinda scares us.”

Republicans say they are standing by, eager to capture footage of the upcoming confirmation hearings, in which Democrats will be forced to attack the religious woman with a beautiful family and successful career.

“Honestly, we were running out of ideas for good commercials, so this can’t come at a better time,” said one GOP strategist. “Now we can kick back and just hit record.”

Get Free Access To Our Brand New Site: Not the Bee After creating The Babylon Bee in six literal days, Adam Ford rested. But he rests no longer. Introducing Not the Bee — a brand new humor-based news site run by Adam himself. It’s loaded with funny content and all the best features of a social network. And the best part? Everyone with a subscription to The Bee gets full access at no extra cost.