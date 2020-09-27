https://www.lifezette.com/2020/09/duck-dynasty-star-phil-robertson-warns-of-political-assassination-on-trumps-scotus-pick/

Just before President Donald Trump officially nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, “Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson took to Instagram to warn of a “political assassination” by the left on whomever the president chose to fill the seat that was vacated by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“The attacks about to be unleashed on this nominee will be senseless, faithless, heartless and ruthless,” Robertson, 74, wrote in his lengthy post.

Not stopping there, he added that he believes the backlash against Trump’s Supreme Court pick will be worse than the divide during Brett Kavanaugh’s 2018 hearings.

“They’re already gearing up for an assault on the nominee’s faith, character, values and family,” Robertson continued. “They’re gearing up for an attack on God.”

The Robertson family patriarch went on to ask his followers to pray for whoever the president chose.

“As I’ve said many times, there’s a vast difference between the Supreme Court and the Supreme Being,” he added. “But we need men and women on the court who retain the knowledge of God. We need justices who understand that natural law comes from God, and so do our rights. This bunch preparing a political assassination on Trump’s nominee is wicked to the core, but I love them. I love them enough to tell them Jesus loves them, and he’ll remove their sin if they take him up on it.”

“If you weren’t sure that we’re locked in a battle for America’s very soul, you will be when the confirmation hearings start,” Robertson said.

This comes one month after Robertson told Fox News that faith “was at the center” of his former meetings with Trump.

“I pointed him to Jesus,” Robertson claimed. “We talked spiritual matters all three times.”

Trump officially nominated Barrett one day after Robertson’s warning. Since then, his fears have become a reality, as the attacks on Barrett’s character have already begun.

